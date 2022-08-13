Iraqi factions call for new government in rival protests

'You will not break Iraq as long as Sadr is here. There is no going back from this revolution'

Rival Iraqi factions took to the streets of Baghdad on Friday to call for a new government, with supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr demanding early elections and his Iran-backed opponents saying the results of last year’s poll should be honored.

Thousands of Sadr’s followers prayed outside parliament in a show of support for the populist leader, who called on the judiciary to dissolve parliament by the end of next week.

Hours later, supporters of Iran-backed groups opposed to Sadr rallied on the edge of the Green Zone, where parliament and foreign embassies are located.

They insist on a new government based on the October 2021 election.

Friday’s protest and counter-protest were the latest in a series of demonstrations that are raising fears of unrest if the political stalemate continues.

Religious and political leaders command the loyalty of people and militia groups independently from central government.

Sadr emerged as the winner of October’s election, but failed to form a government free of Iran-backed parties. He withdrew his lawmakers from parliament and is now preventing it from electing a new government.

Many of his supporters who gathered on Friday wore white capes symbolizing burial shrouds and their willingness to die.

"You will not break Iraq as long as Sadr is here," an imam told the crowd from a big stage set up outside parliament. "There is no going back from this revolution... and the people will not give up their demands."