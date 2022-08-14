Servicemen reflect on West’s failure in Afghanistan 1 year after Taliban takeover

'It was never going to work'

Servicemen reflect on West’s failure in Afghanistan one year after Taliban takeover

One year ago today, the Taliban took over Afghanistan in record time, meeting no real opposition from an army which on paper at least was far stronger and far better equipped.

The Islamist militant organization seized power after twenty years of Western countries spending billions of dollars on the Afghan operation. Those who served on the ground, however, predicted the outcome long before 2021.

"I don’t think there were any circumstances in which the Americans could have left and expected a different outcome," Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, told i24NEWS.

"Frankly, it was never going to work," he added.

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in 2001, shortly after the 9/11 attack. Their goal was to topple the Taliban and set up a well-trained and equipped army. One of the reasons that mission failed is that nobody seemed to have taken into account the completely different mentality of the local soldiers, a current i24NEWS journalist and a former British soldier Robert Swift, who served in Afghanistan, said.

"The West tried to build an army in its own image, and that was a mistake from the beginning," he noted.

"We tried to turn them into a western military, thinking it would improve them, but not only were we incapable of making them do that, it also didn't play to their strengths whatsoever," Swift added.

Swift's service in the intelligence branch gave him an acute insight into the gap between Afghan reality and how it was seen by the West.

"It was my job to train them to do intelligence. First of all, many of the soldiers were illiterate in their own language, so how could we expect them to do modern western-style intelligence sharing? They also had their own ideas of how to do intelligence, so they weren't remotely interested in our way of doing it."

Once US President Joe Biden ordered his forces to leave, the morale of the Afghan security forces was undermined.

"They were not as good as we thought they were, and then you rip the carpet out from under their feet so they have low morale," Kemp said.

The consequences of the American pullout are well felt in Afghanistan where human rights, women's rights, and many other rights are once again gone. But the impact is felt elsewhere as well. Kemp believes that what he calls "the message of weakness" even influenced Russia's decision to invade Ukraine.

"I'm sure the invasion was calculated on the basis of America's performance in Afghanistan. Not just America's, but NATO as a whole," he told i24NEWS.

For many who served there, there's also the feeling that all that effort, all those hopes, were ultimately futile.

"Afghanistan is rapidly turning back to the country it was before 9/11,” Swift said.

"The point of all the lives lost and the money spent in Afghanistan was to stop that from happening. We're back here because of our failures."