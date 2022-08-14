Pakistan celebrates 75th anniversary since establishment

South Asian nation formed following partition with colonial India on August 14, 1947

Lights, flags, and ceremonies filled the streets of Islamabad on Sunday as Pakistan marks the 75th anniversary of its founding.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital, and flag-hoisting ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"It is not as if we have made no progress. But it is a fact that we have collectively failed to achieve the speed, the persistence and the attention that was required to achieve our goals. This is the mission that is in front of us today. And we have to complete this. Today, let us hold ourselves accountable as a nation," Shehbaz said.

The south Asian nation was formed following a partition with colonial India on August 14, 1947 — creating a religious Hindu majority in India and an Islamic majority Pakistan.

Since the partition, India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the disputed Himalayan state of Kashmir. During the Karachi official independence day ceremony on Sunday, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah took a moment to mention the ongoing conflict.

"Today we must not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are living under the barbaric rule of India. We remain determined for their freedom," Ali Shah said.

Celebrating Pakistanis took local festivities to the streets across the nation, with dancing and celebrating and an organized fireworks show near the final resting place of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation.