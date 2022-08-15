Iran 'categorically' denies any link with Rushdie's attacker

First foreign ministry statement since Friday's attack on British-American author

Iran on Monday "categorically" denied any link to the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on Friday in western New York state.

It was the foreign ministry's first public statement since the attack that left Rushdie, 75, hospitalized in critical condition.

"No one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Nasser Kanani, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In this attack, only Salman Rushdie and his supporters deserve to be blamed and even condemned," Kanani said at a press conference in Tehran.

"By insulting the sacred things of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than one and a half billion Muslims and all followers of divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people," he added.

The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of New Jersey, on Saturday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault and was ordered held without bail.

A report published Sunday in VICE World News cited intelligence officials as saying that the son of Lebanese immigrants had "direct contact" with people associated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

A Middle Eastern intelligence official told VICE that it was "clear" that Matar had been in contact with “people either directly involved with or adjacent to the Quds Force." The Quds Force is one of five branches of the IRGC specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations.

“It’s unclear the extent of the involvement, if this was a directly supported assassination attempt or if it was a series of suggestions and directions in picking a target,” the official said.