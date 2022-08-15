Iran to respond to EU nuclear proposal by midnight - Foreign Ministry

'There are three issues that if resolved, we can reach an agreement in the coming days'

Tehran will respond to the European Union's final draft text to revive a 2015 nuclear deal by midnight on Monday, according to Iran’s foreign minister.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said, however, that the response would not indicate the final decision of Tehran to accept or reject the EU proposal.

"Our answer will be given to the EU tonight at 12 midnight...There are three issues that if resolved, we can reach an agreement in the coming days," Amirabdollahian said as quoted by Reuters.

He also called on the US to demonstrate flexibility in order to resolve the remaining issues.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian media said the EU proposal could be “acceptable” if it provides assurances on Tehran’s key demands. However, a senior EU official said no more changes could be made to the text after nearly 16 months of indirect US–Iranian negotiations mediated by the EU.

Washington previously said it was ready to sign the deal quickly. After four days of talks in Vienna last week both European and Iranian negotiators said they were optimistic about reaching the agreement soon.

The landmark 2015 deal eased sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear program. However, after former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement, the talks have been stalled with international nuclear experts warning that Iran's uranium enrichment efforts were advancing "very fast."