Analysis: How the West duped itself into relying on a paper tiger in Afghanistan

A failure to truly adapt to the role of mentors, undermined Western efforts to train the Afghan Army

Twelve months ago today Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, fell to the Taliban, an outcome representing the most significant defeat the US or NATO suffered in decades.

Twenty years of warfare, several thousand Western military casualties, and an estimated $2.3 trillion from the US alone, were sacrificed in an effort to avoid the Sunni Islamist group from retaking power. And that’s not even counting the costs and blood that Afghans themselves paid.

And yet the Taliban did return, sweeping across the country so fast that they caught up with US and allied servicemen still scrambling to extract themselves from the country at Kabul Airport.

Many people were shocked at the Taliban’s breakneck charge towards Kabul; horrified as units from the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) surrendered one after another, like dominoes, to the ragtag jihadists.

US President Joe Biden went as far as criticizing the Afghans for refusing to defend their own country, saying “The Afghan military gave up, sometimes without trying to fight,” - remarks for which he was himself berated.

How could a force that was larger, better equipped, and more professionally trained succumb to the advances of an enemy like the Taliban, many people asked.

Needless to say, veterans that spent time in Afghanistan attempting to build up the ANSF were not so surprised. Veterans like myself. From November 2011 to May 2012 I served as a British soldier “advising” members of the Afghan army.

An army in our own image

Perhaps the greatest mistake that US, British, and other allied commanders made in their construction of the ANSF was in their assumption that the best way to conduct warfare was by the Western model. And that Afghans - coming from an impoverished society with linguistic and ethnic divides, and where many people are illiterate - could and should adapt to this way of fighting.

Western militaries are critically reliant on efficient logistics chains to keep their firepower heavy and fuel guzzling armored vehicles running. They make use of maintenance intensive fleets of aircraft to transport troops and supplies, and to attack the enemy. And they have become expert at pushing information between different units on the battlefield, and leveraging intelligence to enhance their capabilities.

Great efforts were made, over multiple years, attempting to replicate this model within the Afghan army - efforts that never paid off. In a country riddled with corruption, logistic supplies were a free resource waiting to be sold, and soldiers’ salaries were cash for their commanders to play with.

This failing became abundantly clear in the final days before Kabul fell when, on a number of occasions, units from the Afghan army surrendered not for lack of will to fight, but due to lack of ammunition and food. No soldier should be expected to fight without at least ammunition, and the fact that troops were running dry showed that NATO failed to genuinely build logistic capabilities in the ANSF.

Similar failings occurred in aviation, artillery, and intelligence - the ANSF were taught by NATO to rely on these assets and then struggled to perform when the US rushed for the door, hamstringing many of these capabilities as civilian contractors and NATO advisers left as well.

AP Photo/Rahmat Gul Afghan National army soldiers search a car at a checkpoint ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for October 20, at the Independent Election Commission compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 17, 2018.

Playing to Afghans’ strengths

As the Taliban show, and as many veterans who served alongside the ANSF will tell you, Afghans can fight. They’ve had a lot of practice - four decades and counting.

If, instead of forcing a Western model, NATO had built up a military that meshed with Afghans’ own society and culture, the images we all saw 12 months ago might have been very different. And there’s an example to prove it: the Taliban themselves. The Jihadists fought effectively without aircraft, or heavy logistic support, so it’s likely that the Afghans loyal to the Kabul government could have done the same.

Among veterans who served with them, the Afghan warriors were well respected above all for one fighting attribute: their bravery. Call it courage, call it fatalism, but fighters from the ANSF had it in abundance, at times shocking their Western advisers in their disregard for their own safety.

A fast, lightly equipped host of such fighters could have been a force to be reckoned with, playing to the Afghans’ strengths while circumventing their organizational weaknesses. Imagine a heavily armed militia, rather than an army.

The shame is that not only would this have likely required less financial investment from Afghanistan’s backers, but it’s something that Western states once knew how to do. Colonel T.E. Lawrence - better known as Lawrence of Arabia - helped organize an Arab revolt against the Ottoman empire during World War One, supplementing the local fighters skills with British military equipment, intelligence and expertise.

AP /Rahmat Gul 2020© Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a check point in Jalalabad-Kabul highway, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, on April 4, 2020.

Adapting to the role and the environment

But such a model would have required skills that are not within the traditional tools of the military: cultural awareness, linguistic knowledge, and a flexibility and willingness to switch to the norms of the local context.

Western advisers often grumbled about their Afghan comrades being lazy, unwilling to seek out the enemy, and of the unprofessional tendency to smoke cannabis in between fighting. But these soldiers from the US or UK forgot that they were only in Afghanistan for a short tour of several months, and that the Afghans - who had been fighting for years - were running a marathon, not a sprint.

Rather than deploying large numbers of troops for short periods of time - six to twelve months - Western militaries would likely have found greater success if they deployed fewer soldiers for extended durations, likely two years or more.

Specialist training and preparations for such deployments would have been necessary, most significantly learning the language. In the case of those working with the Afghan Army, Dari; for those working with the Afghan Police, the Pashto of southern Afghanistan.

Such tours of duty would have been extremely grueling and asked for huge commitments of time from the servicemen required to do it. In some ways more than a deployment by the military, it would have resembled a loan of professional soldiers from the US or UK to the Afghan government.

And yet again, there’s a precedent: between 1963 and 1976 a civil war was fought in the Gulf state of Oman. The British government, not wishing to surrender the strategic waterways around the country to communist insurgents, sent British marine officers to lead soldiers from the Omani army in combat, ultimately contributing to the victory of the monarchist forces there.

Not only does this episode prove the fallacy of the myth that counterinsurgencies are impossible to win, but it demonstrates the importance of truly embedding advisers with the force they wish to support. The marine officers learned to speak Arabic before deploying, fought wearing the uniforms of the local army, and deployed for long periods of time.

When Western militaries turn once again back to counterinsurgency fighting and to mentoring local forces - and they will eventually - they would do well to remember their nations’ recent failures in Afghanistan, and to learn from the successes that they had elsewhere.