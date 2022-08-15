Iran responds to EU's nuclear deal offer

Iran earlier said there were 'three issues that if resolved' would lead to an agreement in 'coming days'

Iran responded to the EU's "final" draft offer for a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, a European Union official told Reuters early Tuesday.

The official made no comment pertaining to the content of Tehran's response.

"There are three issues that if resolved, we can reach an agreement in the coming days," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said earlier, suggesting a possible counter-offer.

"We have told them that our red lines should be respected... We have shown enough flexibility... We do not want to reach a deal that after 40 days, two months or three months fails to be materialized on the ground."

"The US has recently showed flexibility regarding the two of the three remaining issues but this must be put in a written form," he added.

A report in the Iranian Students News Agency said that Iran informed EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell of its position on the EU offer. Iran expects a response within two days, according to the ISNA.

More to follow