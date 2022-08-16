EU assessing Iran’s response to nuclear proposal, consulting Washington

Experts say neither Iran, nor US are willing to give on 2015 nuclear deal to avoid regional war with Israel

The European Union is studying Iran’s response to the final draft of its proposal to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting the US on the matter, according to the EU spokesperson.

Nabila Massrali didn’t give reporters the possible time frame for the EU reaction and didn’t provide details of the response that was received from Tehran late Monday.

"For the moment, we are studying it and we are consulting with the other JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) participants and the US on the way forward," she said, referring to the nuclear deal by the official abbreviation.

Earlier on Monday, Washington said that it was informing EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of its response to the text.

Iran's state media previously reported that "an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility" to Tehran’s response.

According to the country's foreign minister, Iran’s response should not be considered as a final acceptance or rejection. Hossein Amirabdollahian stressed that there still were three unresolved issues that Tehran wanted to receive assurances from Washington on.

Experts told Reuters that neither Iran, nor the US are willing to give up on the deal, because its failure could result in a regional war with Israel that has threatened military action if diplomatic efforts failed to force Tehran to limit its nuclear program.

The UN nuclear watchdog has repeatedly warned that Iran was advancing in its uranium enrichment capacities “very fast.”