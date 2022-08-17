Iran says ready to swap prisoners with US

'The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions'

Tehran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Nasser Kanaani called on US President Joe Biden's administration to "act instead of performing theatrical shows."

"We are ready to swap prisoners with Washington... The US must release jailed Iranian citizens without any conditions," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran's statement comes just a day after Tehran submitted its response to the EU final proposal on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal. Washington on Monday said it was examining the document and consulting with European allies.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported last week that "an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility" to Iran's response. If accepted by all sides the deal will lead to the lifting of US sanctions imposed against Tehran in exchange to the country limiting its nuclear program.

Earlier in June, a US citizen held for nearly seven years in Iran made an appeal from prison to US President Joe Biden, urging a deal to free Americans regardless of the outcome of nuclear diplomacy.