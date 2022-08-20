IRGC commander warns 'no safe place' for Israelis

Salami has a long record of anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic statements

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reiterated on Saturday that Israelis could expect no safe haven in the Jewish state.

"The Zionists have no safe haven in occupied Palestine and all parts of the land are within the reach of Palestinians resistance movements’ firepower," Major General Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by Iran's official Fars agency.

"This year, many Zionists have been killed in operations by resistance groups’ members in occupied Palestinian territories. The number of attacks by the Palestinians cannot compare with that in the past," Salami further added.

Following the three-day escalation between Israel and the terrorists of the Islamic Jihad group in Gaza earlier this month, Salami stressed that the Palestinian response showed "a new chapter" begun and that Israel "will pay another heavy price for the recent crime."

"The Palestinian resistance is stronger today than in the past," he said, adding that the Gazan groups found "the ability to manage major wars."

Israel regards Iran's extremist mullah regime as a threat to its existence.