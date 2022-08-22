Biden discusses nuclear deal with leaders of UK, Germany, France

Leaders examined 'joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities'

US President Joe Biden discussed the Iran nuclear deal with his British, French and German counterparts in a phone call, according to a White House statement Sunday.

The statement focused largely on Ukraine, noting Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's shared concerns over Russian and Ukrainian military operations near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, in southeastern Ukraine.

"In addition, they discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilizing regional activities," the White House said.

This comes less than a week after Iran responded to a European Union-proposed "final draft" of a possible return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, signed while Biden was vice president to former president Barack Obama.

The US withdrew from the agreement, formally the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018 under Biden's predecessor, ex-president Donald Trump.

To return Iran to compliance with international atomic regulators, the Biden administration has made it a stated goal for the US to return to the JCPOA.

Indirect negotiations between the US and Iran began last year in Vienna, Austria, through the EU and members of the P5+1 group who remained in the agreement — China, France, Germany, Russia, and the UK.

Iran reportedly backed down from its demand that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps be removed from the US blacklist of terrorist organizations.