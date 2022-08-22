Iran accuses US of stalling nuclear talks, EU says possible meeting 'this week'

'The Americans are procrastinating... America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran'

A possible meeting on resurrecting the Iran nuclear deal could be held “this week,” the European Union’s top diplomat said Monday, that same day Tehran accused Washington of procrastinating in the talks.

Efforts to revive the so-called JCPOA – the 2015 agreement between world powers and Tehran aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions – are at a critical juncture.

"A meeting was scheduled to take place in Vienna at the end of last week, but it was not possible," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, after 16 months of fitful, indirect US-Iranian talks shuttled by EU officials.

"It is possible that it could take place this week."

After the EU submitted what it called its “final” proposal text earlier this month, Iran responded last week with "additional views and considerations,” while calling on Washington to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, said Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve Tehran's legitimate rights.

"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides… America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," Kanaani told a news conference.

"Until we agree on all issues, we cannot say that we have reached a complete agreement."

Borrell said the Iranian response was “reasonable to transmit to the United States,” which he noted has not formally replied.

"But we are waiting for their response and I hope that response will allow us to finish the negotiation – I hope so, but I can't assure you of it,” he noted.