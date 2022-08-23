Abolfazl Alijani was notably not a member of the Quds Force, who have been targeted in the past

A high-ranking Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) officer was killed in Syria early Monday, according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency.

The report said that Abolfazl Alijani, a general for the IRCG, was allegedly on an advisory mission to Syria. No further details were provided on the circumstances behind his death.

His body will be returned to Iran for a funeral.

The London-based Iran International noted that Alijani, who hailed from Isfahan in central Iran, was not a member of the IRGC's elite Quds Force that concentrates on extraterritorial operations, but rather a member of the ordinary ground forces.

The Quds Force members have allegedly been singled out in the past by Israel. Iran blames Israel for the death of Col. Sayyad Khodaei, who was gunned down in Tehran earlier in May.

Syrian media reports on alleged Israeli attacks on occasion; however, no reports of Israeli strikes in Syria came out at the time Alijani was reportedly killed.

The latest alleged Israeli attack was on August 14 in Tartus, in northwestern Syria, which was said to target an Iranian commander.

The United States has also carried out targeted killings of IRGC members, most notably in January 2020 when a drone attack in Iraq killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force.