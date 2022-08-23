Iranian official: 'We can destroy Israel, even without nuclear weapons'

'Even without nuclear weapons, we can destroy Israel several times,' says a top official of the IRGC

Amir Ali Khajizada, the IRGC Aerospace Chief, said on Monday that Tehran could "destroy” Israel, even without nuclear weapons.

"Even without nuclear weapons, we can destroy Israel several times," he said. "We can do it with conventional warheads."

This comes the same day that the United States stated that the chances of signing a nuclear agreement are increasing - and welcomed Tehran's movement in this direction.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed the progress of the talks and the Iranian concession on the issue of waiving the removal of the Revolutionary Guard from the list of terrorist organizations.

"There are still issues that need to be resolved, and gaps exist," Price said at last night's briefing. "We are working as quickly as possible to formulate an appropriate response to Iran's comments on the European Union's draft document."

At the briefing, he added that the US was "encouraged that Iran has given up impossible demands," such as rescinding the definition of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization, saying, "We still need to clarify some things."

In a tweet about Khajizada’s remark, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s international spokeswoman Keren Hajioff wrote, “Iran’s terrorist regime seeks Israel’s annihilation. They don’t even try to hide it.”

Israel has been vocal about opposing efforts to revive the nuclear deal, claiming it would provide Iran with funds to boost the support of terror in the region.