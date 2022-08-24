Iran says will only accept inspections agreed in 2015 nuclear deal

'We are committed to inspections in the framework of [the JCPOA]. Not one word more, not one word less'

Tehran will not allow inspections beyond what was agreed upon in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) pact, the Islamic republic’s nuclear chief said Wednesday, as Washington prepared to respond to a proposal to revive Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

"We are committed to inspections in the framework of the nuclear deal that are linked to nuclear restrictions which we have accepted in the past,” said Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.

“Not one word more, not one word less," he added, according to a video carried by state media.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562101340339425282 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A senior US official told Reuters on Monday that Tehran dropped some of its main demands on resurrecting the JCPOA to reign in Iran’s nuclear program.

The official said among the dropped demands included Iran’s insistence that international inspectors close some probes of its atomic program, bringing the possibility of an agreement closer.

But Eslami appeared to contradict that, saying the probes should be closed “before the implementation day” if the 2015 deal is revived, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Washington is expected to soon respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the JCPOA deal with Iran that former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from.

Iran insists that the nuclear pact can only be salvaged if the International Atomic Energy Agency drops its claims about Tehran’s nuclear work.

Western powers consider Tehran’s demands as outside the scope of reviving the JCPOA.