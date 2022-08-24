Israel PM Lapid slams emerging Iran nuclear deal, urges West to halt talks

‘On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year’

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday urged Western powers to halt talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal that he said would fill Iran's coffers and "undermine" Middle East stability.

"On the table right now is a bad deal. It would give Iran $100 billion a year," Lapid told journalists during a press briefing.

The money would be used by militant groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Jihad to "undermine stability in the Middle East and spread terror around the globe," the prime minister underlined.

His remarks come a day after US officials said Iran had agreed to ease key demands that had held up reaching an agreement.

The United States is expected to give its opinion shortly on Iran's response to a "final" draft text submitted by the European Union to revive the stalled deal. However, Israel strongly opposes the deal that would see the lifting of sanctions imposed against Tehran in exchange for its limiting the nuclear program, which has been advancing “very rapidly,” according to the UN nuclear watchdog.

"In our eyes, it does not meet the standards set by (US President Joe) Biden himself: preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state," Lapid said.

The Israeli leader's press briefing was his latest effort to sway Western powers, after he spoke to the leadership of Britain, France and Germany in recent days.

"I told them these negotiations have reached the point where they must stop and say 'enough'," Lapid said.

"We are against this agreement, because it is a bad one," he added.

Israeli officials criticized the draft text for not stipulating the destruction of centrifuges, which they said allowed Iran to "restart" them at a time it deemed appropriate.

Earlier on Monday, Iran's Islamic Guard Corps official Amir Ali Khajizada threatened that Tehran could "destroy” Israel, even without nuclear weapons.