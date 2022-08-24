Afghan activists open library in Kabul to support women

The library offers readers over 1,000 books that were donated by teachers, poets and writers

Afghan women’s rights activists opened a library in the capital city of Kabul on Wednesday aiming to provide a public space for women who have been excluded from public life since Taliban’s last August.

The Islamist group broke down on women’s rights closing down secondary schools for girls and imposing strict dressing rules, including covering faces. Afghan women also are not allowed to leave their houses without a male relative and have been limited in their rights to work.

“We have opened the library with two purposes: one, for those girls who cannot go to school and second, for those women who lost their jobs and have nothing to do,” one of the library’s founders, Zhulia Parsi, told Reuters.

The library offers readers over 1,000 books that were donated by teachers, poets and writers to an Afghan’s women’s rights organization, the Crystal Bayat Foundation. Female activists also took part in establishing the library, which is located in a rented shop in one of Kabul’s malls.

Last week, marking one year since the Taliban returned to power, the United Nations urged the international community to not forget the plight of Afghanistan's women and children despite other international crises.

Earlier in May, Afghan women took to streets of Kabul protesting against Taliban’s restrictions on education and labor rights. Latest protests have been violently dispersed by the militants.