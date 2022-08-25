Israel strikes targets in several Syrian towns - reports

Airstrikes were allegedly carried out against a Hezbollah weapons storage near the city of Tartus

Syrian air defense sirens were activated over Masyaf in the western province of Hama, due to attacks by Israeli jets, Syrian state media said Thursday.

Public broadcaster SANA reported that Syrian air defense forces were trying to strike “hostile targets” with two civilians reported wounded. According to other local media, an alleged Israeli attack was targeting a weapons center located in Masyaf.

The area also hosts military headquarters and posts of Iranian-backed militias as well as their weapons and ammunitions warehouses, which were reportedly destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Later in the evening, Al Arabiya reported that airstrikes were also carried out against a Hezbollah weapons storage near the city of Tartus.

Earlier this week, US-led coalition forces carried out strikes on military sites of Iranian-backed militants in Syria and Iraq. In return, three American soldiers were lightly wounded on Tuesday when the Syrian-based militia attacked US bases in Syria, according to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

Earlier in August, Israel reportedly targeted Iranian bases in Tartus. In addition, last week Israel’s army chief Aviv Kohavi said that a third country was attacked during the recent Operation “Breaking Dawn” against Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza.