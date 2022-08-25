Iran urges UN nuclear watchdog to drop undeclared sites issue

Iranian Foreign Minisry says Tehran doesn't want 'to allow some of the IAEA's baseless accusations to remain'

Iran's top diplomat on Thursday demanded that the UN nuclear watchdog drop the issue of three undeclared sites, as momentum builds to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Washington said the United States remains adamant that Iran cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to clear up suspicions about earlier work at three undeclared sites.

In June, the IAEA's board of governors adopted a resolution censuring Iran for failing to adequately explain the previous discovery of traces of enriched uranium at three sites which Tehran had not declared as having hosted nuclear activities.

"We are very serious about safeguard issues, and do not want to allow some of the IAEA's baseless accusations to remain," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by state agency IRNA.

The issue poisoned relations between the IAEA and the Islamic republic, which considers the matter "political in nature, and which should not be used as a pretext to punish Iran," an Iranian diplomat said, quoted by IRNA.

The comments come a day after the United States responded to Iran's proposal on reviving the landmark agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump.

"We are in the process of examining the response of the Americans," Amir-Abdollahian said.

On Tuesday, a senior US official said that Iran had lifted its block on certain IAEA inspections.