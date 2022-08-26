Iran shipping drones to Russia complicates nuclear deal talks - report

It is unclear whether Moscow has already begun using Iranian drones against Ukrainian targets

Iran shipping hundreds of drones to Russia, which might be used in the Ukraine war, despite US warnings, complicates talks on the emerging nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington, intelligence officials said.

The reported shipment adds to the concerns that critics of the stalled deal have been voicing, pointing out that lifting of the sanctions against Iran would among other things lead to Tehran helping Russia in its military efforts against Ukraine.

Intelligence officials told AP on condition of anonymity that it was unclear whether Moscow has already begun using Iranian drones against Ukrainian targets but they are ready to be operated.

Earlier in August, US officials said that Russian personnel started training on drones in Iran, proving Moscow’s intentions to purchase the systems amid the ongoing invasion of the neighboring country. The news came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran amid growing international isolation.

As the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal that would see the lifting of sanctions against Iran is nearing with Washington having responded to Tehran’s latest proposal earlier this week, Israeli officials have been warning of the consequences of the agreement both for the Jewish state and the entire world.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday called the emerging deal “bad” and warned it would give Tehran billions of dollars it could use to support militant groups Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Jihad, spreading “terror around the globe."