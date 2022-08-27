Death toll from flooding in monsoon-drenched Pakistan nears 1,000

Pakistan declares state of emergency as floods kill 982 since mid-June

Floods caused by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan killed nearly 1,000 people, injuring and displacing tens of thousands more since mid-June, officials said Saturday.

The new death toll came a day after Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif plead for international aid in battling the damage in the impoverished nation.

The United Nations is planning a $160 million flash appeal for donations, a Pakistani government spokesperson said.

Officials say this year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people in the Islamic nation, destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

Officials say this year's floods are comparable to those in 2010, which saw approximately fifth of the country's land mass covered with water and over 2,000 people lose their lives.

Pakistan is eighth on a global list of countries considered most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.