Iraq: Sadr supporters storm Republican Palace after cleric quits

Iraq's influential Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Monday he was quitting politics and closing his institutions, resulting in dozens of his supporters storming the country's presidential palace.

His announcement comes in response to an intractable political deadlock and is a decision that could fuel instability in the country.

"I've decided not to meddle in political affairs. I, therefore, announce now my definitive retirement," Sadr said in a statement. The cleric has never held a government post but remains a longtime player in the war-torn country's political scene.

Shortly after his announcement, a security source said that dozens of Sadr's supporters stormed the Republican Palace, a ceremonial building inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone of government buildings.

Iraq's army announced a Baghdad-wide curfew to start from 3:30 pm Monday in response.

"A full curfew in the capital Baghdad affects all vehicles and citizens," the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

Sadr has previously announced withdrawals from political life and the disbanding of militias loyal to him but retains widespread control over state institutions and still has a paramilitary group with thousands of members.

He has often returned to political activity after similar announcements, although the current political deadlock in Iraq appears harder to resolve than in previous periods of dysfunction.