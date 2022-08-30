Russia faces ‘numerous failures’ with Iranian drones - source

US official says Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles

Russia faced "numerous failures" with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran earlier this month, according to a senior US official.

The official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this month. The source added that Moscow likely planned to acquire hundreds more drones to use them against Ukrainian targets.

"We assess that Russia intends to use these Iranian UAVs, which can conduct air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare, and targeting, on the battlefield in Ukraine," the official was quoted as saying.

Last week, US intelligence officials said that Iran was shipping hundreds of drones to Russia, despite Washington’s warnings.

Earlier this month, reports emerged indicating that Russian personnel started training on drones in Iran, proving Moscow’s intentions to purchase the systems that were revealed in July by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The news came shortly after Ukraine announced a counter offensive in the southern regions of the country occupied by the Russian forces since the beginning of the war. Kyiv officials said their army broke through enemy lines in several places near the key city of Kherson.

Moscow in turn said Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim the seized territory have failed although evacuation was ordered on Monday in the Nova Kakhovka area near Kherson.