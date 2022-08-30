Iraq's al-Sadr stages hunger strike amid deadly clashes

Medics say 15 Sadr supporters have been shot dead and 350 other protesters wounded

Influential Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stop, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late Monday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office.

Tensions have soared in Iraq amid a political crisis that has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months, and escalated sharply after Sadr's supporters stormed the government palace following their leader's announcement that he was quitting politics.

At least seven shells fell in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions, a security source told AFP late Monday on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, followed by the sound of automatic weapons in the Green Zone.

The security source said Sadr's supporters opened fire at the Green Zone from the outside, adding that security forces inside "were not responding."

Shots were fired earlier in the fortified area, an AFP correspondent said, and medics said 15 Sadr supporters had been shot dead and 350 other protesters wounded - some with bullet wounds and others suffering tear gas inhalation.

Witnesses said earlier that Sadr loyalists and supporters of a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, had exchanged fire.