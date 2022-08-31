Iran reopens border with Iraq after massive protests

'As security and calm have been restored in Iraq, all borders are open now'

Iran reopened its border with neighboring Iraq on Wednesday, following instability in Baghdad.

After massive protests erupted in Iraq when the country’s Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr announced his resignation from politics on Monday, Iran closed its border and halted flights between the two nations.

However, shortly after al-Sadr asked his followers to end their protests on Tuesday, Iran once again made it possible for Iraqis and Iranians to cross the border.

"As security and calm have been restored in Iraq, all borders are open now," an Iranian official said according to state TV.

The official statement was until then that Iran halted all flights to Iraq "until further notice because of the ongoing unrest," according to The National.

"We are trying to arrange an emergency flight to bring back Iranians from Iraq and Baghdad who are currently at the airport. We hope to evacuate them today," a senior aviation authority said according to state TV.

Tensions worsened in Iraq amid a political crisis that left the country without a new government, prime minister or president for months, escalating after al-Sadr's supporters stormed the government palace following their leader's announcement that he was quitting politics.

On Tuesday, al-Sadr gave his followers one hour to end their protests, saying that he "disavows them" as fighting raged in Baghdad's Green Zone. Also, the leader threatened to go on hunger strike until the violence stopped.

"I apologize to the Iraqi people, the only ones affected by the events," al-Sadr told reporters from his base in the central Iraqi city of Najaf.