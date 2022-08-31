Amnesty Int’l: Iran, Turkey “unlawfully” force Afghans to return under fire

'We documented how Iranian security forces have unlawfully killed and injured dozens of Afghans since August'

Iranian and Turkish security forces “unlawfully” targeted Afghans trying to escape their Taliban-ruled homeland, Amnesty International stated in a new report.

In the document “They don’t treat us like humans,” the non-governmental organization cites violence conducted by border guards, particularly at the Iranian border. Security forces shot directly at people, including women and children, as they climbed over walls or crawled under fences, the report says.

Those who succeeded in entering one of the two countries were “routinely arbitrarily detained,” exposed to torture, or treated badly before they were "forcibly" sent back to Afghanistan.

“One year after the end of airlift evacuations from Afghanistan, many of those left behind are risking their lives to leave the country – Afghans who have traveled to the Iranian and Turkish borders over the past year, in search of safety, have instead been forcibly returned under fire,” Marie Forestier, Researcher on Refugee and Migrants Rights at Amnesty, said.

“We documented how Iranian security forces have unlawfully killed and injured dozens of Afghans since last August, including by firing repeatedly into packed cars. Turkish border guards have also unlawfully used live ammunition against Afghans, firing into the air to repel people, and also shooting at them in some cases,” she continued.

Researchers from Amnesty International visited Afghanistan in March 2022 and interviewed 74 Afghans who either were forced to go back from Iran and Turkey or came under fire as they tried to cross the borders.

In total, the organization documented 255 cases where Afghans were illegally forced to return, with an additional 11 Afghans being killed by Iranian security forces while trying to cross the border.

Since the Taliban took power in August 2021, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled the county.

However, many are still stuck in Afghanistan as neighboring countries have closed their borders to Afghans without travel documents, Amnesty International reported.