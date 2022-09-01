Russia & Iran growing closer to each other under pressure from international sanctions

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Moscow on Wednesday as a man promoting international peace. Or so says the Iranian government.

According to an Iranian official and Iranian state media, he brought with him a proposal for how to mediate the war in Ukraine, from French President Emmanuel Macron, no less.

The French government has so far remained silent on this report.

But the war in Ukraine was not the only item on the agenda, with the impending Iranian nuclear deal featuring heavily in the talks Amir-Abdollahian had with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. And Iran is still not satisfied.

It wants assurances from Washington that a future US president will not again pull out of the deal. As former president Donald Trump did in May 2018, when he announced that the US was leaving the 2015 JCPOA - agreed to between Iran and the US, China, France, Britain, Russia, Germany, and the European Union.

"Recently we received the latest draft text from the American side. My colleagues are closely inspecting the text. We still need more powerful language when it comes to the issue of guarantees," Amir-Abdollahian told a news conference.

After the US pulled out of the deal and reimposed heavy sanctions on Iran, Tehran said it too was pulling back from its commitments.

Negotiations to revive the JCPOA, and restore some sort of curb on Iran's nuclear ambitions, have been ongoing for months, and the sides are reportedly close to an agreement, to the chagrin of Israel and some Gulf countries, who see Iran as a threat.

But Iran also wants more than assurances. It is also taking aim at the International Atomic Energy Agency to halt its investigation into Iran's past nuclear activity. It’s an investigation Amir-Abdollahian described as "politically motivated," as he called for an end to the "baseless accusations" made by the IAEA.

Like Tehran, Moscow also wants an end to sanctions - those imposed on Russia for launching an invasion in Ukraine on February 24.

"Regarding the integration and mutual use of the Russian system Mir and the Iranian system Shitab, substantive negotiations are underway at the level of central banks, they communicated in my opinion in July and agreed on a kind of road map," Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

Russia's purchase of Iranian drones to use in Ukraine has made headlines in recent days. Raising concerns in Washington, Jerusalem, and elsewhere.

But Wednesday's meeting in Moscow shows that in diplomacy, too, these two countries want a show of strength together.