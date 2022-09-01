Iraq: Four killed as clashes reach oil-rich south

Two of those killed said to be members of Moqtada al-Sadr's Peace Brigades militia

Clashes among rival Shiite Muslim militants in the southern Iraqi city of Basra left at least four people dead, security officials said Thursday, as violence from a worsening political crisis sweeps the republic.

Unrest began with two days of intense street fighting in Baghdad earlier in the week, the worst the Iraqi capital has seen for years.

The crisis amounts to a power struggle between the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and mostly Iran-aligned Shiite parties and paramilitary groups.

It is keeping Iraq – which is still reeling from years of war, sanctions, civil strife, and corruption – without a government for the longest period since the 2003 US invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.

Violence is centering on Baghdad and the south, areas dominated by Iraq’s Shiite majority which has ruled the country since Saddam’s regime was swept away.

"The security situation in Basra is really bad, and could escalate," a security official said.

Other security officials in Basra, Iraq’s main oil-producing hub, said the deadliest clashes took place overnight. Two of those killed were members of Sadr’s Peace Brigades militia, they said.

On Thursday morning, gunmen attacked government buildings in Basra where security forces and paramilitary groups with links to Iran are stationed.

The leader of one Iran-backed militia group and one of Sadr's main Shiite rivals, Qais al-Khazali, said in a statement that he was ordering all offices of his group closed.