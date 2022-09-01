Afghanistan: One year later, US relies on drones to battle jihadists

'Counterterrorism operations from over the horizon in Afghanistan would be very hard, but not impossible'

One year after US forces retreated from Afghanistan, Washington now counts only on its drones to continue the fight against the Islamic extremist groups that drew it to invade the country 21 years ago.

But experts say that is not going to be enough to counter the resurgence of Al Qaeda, or its jihadist rival Islamic State, inside the country now back under the rule of the Islamist Taliban.

US forces entered Afghanistan in October 2011 to remove the Taliban government from power over its protection of Al Qaeda and its founder Osama bin Laden, responsible for the September 11 attacks on the United States.

Criticized for the decision to end the US military presence in the country, President Joe Biden promised that the American military and intelligence agencies would be able to keep up the war on the two jihadist groups via "over-the-horizon" operations.

That was a reference to the ability of the US military to surveil the country via high-flying unmanned aircraft operated from distant locations and, when necessary, to use drones to strike targets, as the US did in July when it killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.

But besides that, there are few signs that the over-the-horizon approach can prevent the jihadists from reestablishing Afghanistan as a base from which to carry out attacks around the globe, as Al Qaeda did up to 2001.

For retired general Frank McKenzie, who as commander of the US Central Command oversaw the operations in Afghanistan through last year's pullout, the presence of Zawahiri in Taliban-controlled Kabul illustrates how hard it is to fight the Islamic extremists without a US presence on the ground there.

"I've said publicly in testimony that counterterrorism operations from over the horizon in Afghanistan would be very hard, but not impossible," McKenzie told BBC News in a recent interview.