Iran equips 51 cities with civil defense systems

Iran equipped 51 cities and towns with civil defense systems to thwart any possible foreign attack, a senior defense official of the Islamic Republic said Saturday, amid an escalation of tensions with Israel and the United States.

The civil defense equipment enables Iran’s armed forces to “identify and monitor threats by using round-the-clock software according to the type of the threat and risk,” Deputy Defense Minister General Mehdi Farahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

"These days, depending on the strength of countries, the form of battles has become more complicated,” said Farahi, adding that hybrid forms of warfare including cyber, biological, and radioactive attacks replaced classical wars.

He did not name the countries that threaten Iran.

Tehran has accused Israel and the US of cyber attacks in recent years that impaired the country’s infrastructure. The mullah regime also accused Israel – which neither confirmed nor denied responsibility – of sabotaging its nuclear facilities.

In a separate development, a contract for the supply of four advanced refueling aircraft to Israel’s Air Force, which could be used for possible strikes against Iran, was signed with Boeing earlier this week.

US-Iran military tensions also overshadow the region. In the latest incident, Iran seized US military sail drones in the red Sea earlier this week, even as both countries pursue nuclear talks.

On Tuesday, the US Navy said it foiled an attempt by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps' Navy to capture an unmanned surface vessel operated by the US 5th Fleet in the Gulf, which Tehran said was a danger to maritime traffic.