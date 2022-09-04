Iran jails 12 Baha'i people on Israel espionage charges

This marks the second time in recent months that Iran reports arrests of Baha'i people on suspicion of spying

Iran's Intelligence and National Security Ministry arrested 12 Baha'i people in the northern province of Mazandaran, accusing them of spying for Israel, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

The report stated that two organization heads were trained at the World House of Justice, located in the Baha'i Center in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. Those two organized a spy cell with other members throughout the Iranian district.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said that "the members of the organization communicated in secret, relying on the basis of messages sent from Haifa and the Zionist regime. These messages were used by the organization's members in the country."

The General Intelligence Director for Mazandaran Province stated that "any activity of espionage networks linked to the Zionist regime for anti-revolutionary activity is closely monitored by the intelligence, and their agents will be dealt with decisively."

This marks the second time in recent months that Iran reports arrests of Baha'i people on suspicion of espionage.

In early August, Iran's Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that several people were arrested and that they "were directly linked to the Zionist center known as Bait al-Adl."

It was also reported that "the network has been tasked with various tasks, including the widespread dissemination of the Baha'i religion and the infiltration of educational groups in Iran."

While Iran grants freedom of worship to certain minorities - provided they do not seek to convert to their faith - adherents of the Baha'i faith are seen as heretics and "spies" tied to Israel because their historic headquarters is in Haifa.