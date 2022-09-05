Afghan nationals were also wounded in the attack, according to the ministry

Two employees of the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul were killed Monday in a bomb attack near the diplomatic representation, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced.

"At 10:50 a.m. local time (0620 GMT), in the immediate vicinity of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, an unidentified fighter set off an explosive device. Two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed in the attack," the statement said, adding that "Afghan nationals were among the wounded."

The Russian Embassy "is in close contact with the Afghan security services, which have started an investigation," the ministry press release continued.

"We are talking about a terrorist attack. It is unacceptable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a telephone press briefing.

"It was a suicide attack, but before the terrorist could reach his target, he was neutralized by our teams," the Afghan Interior Ministry told AFP.

According to the same source, the individual was targeting the Russian Embassy.

Earlier in the day, the Russian news agency Ria-Novosti, citing an anonymous source, said that "between 15 and 20 people were killed or injured by the explosion."

The explosion took place when a Russian diplomat came out of a building of the diplomatic representation to announce the names of people who could apply for a visa, according to the same source.