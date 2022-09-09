US sanctions Iran over Albanian cyberattack, drones to Russia

'Iran's cyber attack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace'

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Intelligence and Security Ministry as well as its minister Esmail Khatib, after Tehran was identified as being behind a cyberattack against NATO ally Albania.

A day prior, Washington also announced sanctions on an Iranian company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport Iranian drones to Russia and three other firms it said were involved in the production of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Cyberattack

Iran allegedly carried out the attack on July 15, seeking to paralyze public services and access data and communications in government systems, according to the Albanian government, which severed ties with Tehran in response.

The US said that the intelligence ministry was behind the attack, which Tirana said mostly failed and caused no lasting damage.

"Iran's cyber attack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behavior in cyberspace, which includes a norm on refraining from damaging critical infrastructure that provides services to the public," said US Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson.

The Treasury singled out one active Iranian group, dubbed "MuddyWater," which it said conducted cyber campaigns since 2018, exploiting foreign network vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware.

Drones

Washington accuses Iran of supplying drones to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine, which Tehran denies.

The US Treasury in a statement said it designated Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services, accusing it of coordinating Russian military flights between Iran and Russia, including those associated with transporting drones, personnel, and related equipment.

It also designated three other companies for allegedly being involved in the research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian drones.

"The Russian military is suffering from major supply shortages in Ukraine… forcing Russia to turn to unreliable countries like Iran for supplies and equipment," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.