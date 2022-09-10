Iran greets queen's death with official silence

Iran's state television reported the bare minimum on the death of the world's longest-reigning monarch

Tehran avoided official comment on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but some Iranians expressed outright hostility, accusing Britain of having supported the late shah's regime.

Unlike many countries with wall-to-wall coverage, state television in the Islamic republic reported the bare minimum on the death Thursday of the woman who had been the world's longest reigning monarch, with just a brief announcement along with archive footage and photographs.

Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 aged just 27, and died in Scotland on Thursday at the age of 96.

Many Iranians are interested in politics, both domestic and international. But most remain indifferent to the world's royal families ever since the Islamic revolution of 1979 toppled the country's own monarchy.

Queen Elizabeth visited Iran in 1961, staying in the magnificent Golestan Palace in Tehran. She also visited Isfahan, Shiraz and Persepolis, accompanied by Farah Pahlavi, the then empress.

Elizabeth's son Charles -- now Britain's King Charles III -- visited Iran on a humanitarian mission following the devastating 2003 earthquake in Bam in the southeast that cost tens of thousands of lives.

UK-Iran relations have always been complex but what Iranians remember most is the overthrow in August 1953 by the British and American secret services of prime minister Mohammad Mossadegh who had nationalized the oil industry.