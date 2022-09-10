UN chief visits areas of Pakistan devastated by floods

'Pakistan needs today massive financial support to overcome this crisis'

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday visited several areas of Pakistan ravaged by floods, as he rounded off a two-day trip aimed at raising awareness of the scale and gravity of the disaster.

Nearly 1,400 people died in flooding that covers a third of the country — an area the size of the United Kingdom — and has wiped out crops and destroyed homes, businesses, roads and bridges.

Guterres toured flood-affected areas of the district of Sukkur in southern Sindh province and Osta Mohammad in southwest Baluchistan province — some of the worst affected areas of the country.

“Pakistan needs today massive financial support to overcome this crisis,” he said. “This is not the matter of generosity this is the matter of justice.”

"Pakistan and other developing countries are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels," Guterres said in a tweet, shortly before heading to see some of the most flood-affected areas.

"From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal: Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature."

Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is eighth on a list compiled by the NGO Germanwatch of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.