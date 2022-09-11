Crews of Greek tankers seized in Iran released

The 49 crew members were held hostage at sea in the Persian Gulf for almost 100 days

Tehran has given the green light for releasing the crews of two Greek-owned oil tankers seized by Iran in May, the ERT state-run broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized the tankers in the Gulf days after Athens confirmed it would deliver Iranian oil it had taken from the Russian tanker Pegas to Washington.

Greece swiftly accused Iran of "piracy." Its foreign ministry said Iranian helicopters had landed commandos on the two tankers.

The 49 Delta Poseidon and Prudent Warrior crew members, including ten Greek sailors and one Cypriot, were held hostage at sea in the Persian Gulf for almost 100 days.

In a statement on Sunday, the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Navy Sailors said that during the recent visit of a Greek delegation to Iran, the Iranian side took a significant step back and agreed to replace the two crews, ERT TV said.

The sailors' release is expected to begin on Monday with the crew members of the Prudent Warrior ship, while the members of the Delta Poseidon will follow.

Tehran allowed the release of the crews after the 100,000 tons of oil initially seized by the Greek authorities at the request of the US was returned to the tanks of the Iranian-owned ship Lana in late August.