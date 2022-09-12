Iran threatens Israel with long-range 'suicide drone'

Tehran calls on UN atomic agency 'not to give in to Israeli pressure' on monitoring nuclear activities

Iran announced Monday that it has developed a sophisticated long-range "suicide drone" that is "designed to strike Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel."

According to the head of Iran's ground forces, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, the drone, named Arash-2, is a newer version of the Arash-1, the semi-official Mehr News reported.

Tehran also said it was ready on Monday to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), through the voice of Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

He called on the agency "not to give in to Israeli pressure" on Tehran's nuclear activities.

The Board of Governors of the IAEA is meeting on Monday, three months after passing a resolution urging Iran to provide credible responses to the agency's investigations into traces of uranium at three unidentified sites.

On Saturday, Iran deemed "unconstructive" the statement by London, Paris and Berlin, which expressed their "doubts" over Tehran's commitment to achieving a "positive result" in the negotiations to relaunch the 2015 nuclear accord.

The agreement, from which the United States withdrew in 2018, is intended to limit the Iranian nuclear program, in exchange for the lifting of American sanctions .

“While diplomatic contacts and exchanges of messages continue between the negotiating parties, it is surprising and regrettable that the three European countries are issuing such an unconstructive statement,” Kanaani said.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the French, German and British governments recalled that "at the beginning of August, after a year and a half of negotiations, the coordinator of the JCPOA (the 2015 agreement, editor's note) presented a set of final texts which were to allow Iran to once again fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, and the United States to return to the agreement."

"In this final package, the coordinator made additional changes that pushed us to the limits of our flexibility," they pointed out.

“Unfortunately, Iran has decided not to seize this decisive diplomatic opportunity” and “is continuing to escalate its nuclear program far beyond what could be plausibly justified on civil grounds," the statement said.