UN: 3 Afghan female staff temporarily detained by Taliban

'There has been an emerging pattern of harassment of Afghan UN female staff by the de facto authorities'

The United Nations' Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday said that three of its female Afghan employees were temporarily detained by Taliban security agents.

The group called on the group to stop intimidation of its local female staff, while a Taliban spokesman said they strongly reject the allegations.

In a statement, UNAMA said that the three women employed by the UN were singled out by armed security agents and detained for questioning temporarily on Monday. It did not provide any further details regarding the incident.

"The UN calls for an immediate end to all such acts of intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female staff, calling on the de facto authorities to reiterate and enforce explicit guarantees for the safety and security of all UN personnel operating in Afghanistan," the UNAMA statement said.

"There has been an emerging pattern of harassment of Afghan UN female staff by the de facto authorities," it continued, referring to the Taliban administration.

Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told Reuters the Taliban rejected allegations of harassment, saying the incident involved Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice officials in the southern city of Kandahar.

"They wanted to know about a gathering of women, but then they realized that the gathering was related to UN female workers, they left them alone," he said.

Since the Taliban took over the country just over a year ago, no foreign capital has recognized the group's government and strict sanctions have isolated Afghanistan financially.