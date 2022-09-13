Israel’s Gantz warns Iran ‘tripled its enrichment capacity’

'If Iran decides, it can also move to 90 percent enrichment'

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday told the United Nations Security Council that Iran increased the number of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium.

According to Gantz, who presented the findings of the Israeli intelligence, Iran has tripled its enrichment rate, while the number of centrifuges in its underground sites has doubled in the past year.

"The number of advanced centrifuges in Iran's possession is significantly greater. At the Purdue facility, Iran has tripled its enrichment capacity," he told UN diplomats at a briefing, adding that “if Iran decides, it can also move to 90 percent enrichment.”

"The entire international community should put operational, political and economic plans in place and not allow an agreement that does not significantly set Iran back. This mission should also be reflected in the activities of the UN Security Council," he stressed.

Last week, the UN nuclear watchdog said it could not guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, claiming there had been "no progress" in resolving questions over the presence of nuclear material at undeclared sites.

Tehran possesses IR-6 centrifuges capable of enriching uranium to at least 60 percent purity with experts warning that it could easily reach 90 percent needed for weapons-grade enrichment, despite the ongoing talks about the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal that was set to get Iran to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.