Iran arrests suspects in Israel-blamed killing of Guards commander

Hassan Sayyad Khodaei reportedly headed the IRGC's Quds Force and planned attacks on Israelis abroad

Iran arrested several people over the killing of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) colonel in May, which Tehran blamed on Israel and its Western allies, an Iranian official said Tuesday.

The IRGC, Iran’s security force, said the shooting of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran by two people on a motorcycle was the work of “terrorist groups affiliated with global oppression and Zionism,” likely referring to the West and Israel.

“Several people have been arrested in the case of the assassination of martyr Khodaei. The necessary legal orders have been issued for them and the case is under investigation,” said Iran’s judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi.

According to Israeli and Western media, Khodaei headed a unit of the Quds Force – the overseas arm of the IRGC – that planned attacks on Israelis abroad. Israel’s Prime Minister's office, which oversees the Mossad intelligence agency, declined to comment on Khodaei’s death.

His killing came at a time of uncertainty over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, after months of stalled talks.

At least six Iranian scientists and academics were killed or attacked since 2010, several of them by assailants riding motorcycles, in strikes believed to target Iran’s uranium enrichment program that the West says is meant to develop a nuclear weapon.

But Iran urges that its nuclear energy program has peaceful purposes, and denounced the killings as acts of terrorism carried out by Western intelligence agencies and Israel.