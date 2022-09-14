Iran wants to strengthen ties with United Arab Emirates

'We would like to expand our relations with our neighbors'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that his country wanted to boost its relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), welcoming an Emirati ambassador to Tehran after six years of absence.

"We would like to expand our relations with our neighbors, including the United Arab Emirates," Amir-Abdollahian told the new Emirati ambassador, Saif Mohammed al-Zaabi, when they met on Tuesday, according to an official statement released early Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian "also underlined the need for the countries of the region to cooperate for the sake of regional stability," according to the ministry's statement.

The UAE and other Gulf countries cut ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran to protest Riyadh's execution of the prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Despite this, the oil-rich UAE had maintained economic ties with the Islamic Republic.

Other diplomatic friction between the two countries was felt during the signing of the Abraham Accords by the Emirates in 2020 which normalized relations with Israel, an initiative that Tehran had strongly condemned.

Abu Dhabi has, however, in recent months embarked on a policy of rapprochement with its former regional rivals, in particular Qatar, Turkey and Iran.

In July, the UAE said it was considering returning an ambassador to Tehran in a bid to "strengthen bilateral ties," according to state media.

Iran said last month that Kuwait had sent its first ambassador to Tehran since 2016.

Shiite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia, the two major rival powers in the Middle East, have also expressed their willingness to overcome their differences, and engaged in bilateral talks first made public in April 2021.