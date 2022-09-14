Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions

'The criminal Taliban... committed a war crime again by shooting & martyring eight,' says the NRF

The Taliban are "looking into" a video circulating on social media that appears to show its fighters executing captured members of an Afghan insurgent group, a government spokesman said Wednesday.

The National Resistance Front (NRF), a nascent group operating mainly out of the Panjshir Valley, said the video showed some of its fighters being executed and accused the Taliban of "war crimes."

The video, being shared widely on social media, shows two groups of men squatting on a hillside with their hands tied behind their backs before being shot with automatic rifles by Taliban fighters.

The fighters can be heard shouting "Allahu Akbar," and a man is later heard saying "stop it, stop it" after the captives slump forward, apparently dead.

AFP's digital verification team checks show that the first versions of the video only appeared online in the last 24 hours, and government spokesman Bilal Karimi said authorities were investigating.

"We are looking into it to know exactly when these videos were filmed and to know whether they are old," Karimi told AFP.

"But so far, we absolutely don't know about the place, timing of the videos, or who the people in them are."

The footage went viral a day after the Taliban said its forces had killed at least 40 NRF fighters in clashes in the Panjshir Valley.

The NRF said those shown being executed in the video were captured during fighting in the valley.

"The criminal Taliban... committed a war crime again by shooting & martyring eight" members of the NRF, the insurgent group's spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi said on Twitter.