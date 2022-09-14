US sanctions affiliates of Iran’s Guard Corps over cyber activities

Iran's Guard Corps controls intelligence forces that Washington says carry out global extremist campaigns

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on individuals and entities it linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for what it called Tehran’s “malicious” cyber and ransomware activity.

Amid an increase in the frequency of sanctions on Iran, the latest package was part of a joint response by several US agencies including the Justice and State Departments, the US Treasury said in a statement.

The IRGC is a powerful faction that controls a business empire as well as armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of carrying out a global extremist campaign.

The US Treasury said it imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and two entities over cyber activities.

Ransom software works by encrypting victims’ data. Typically, hackers will offer the victim a key in return for cryptocurrency payments that can run into hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Last week, Washington imposed sanctions on Iran’s Intelligence and Security Ministry as well as its minister Esmail Khatib, after Tehran was identified as being behind a cyberattack against NATO ally Albania.

Albania cut ties with Iran earlier this month after a probe found the Islamic Republic was behind a cyberattack on the Balkan state in July. Days later, Tirana suffered a renewed cyberattack that it blamed on Tehran.

The US also recently sanctioned an Iranian company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport Iranian drones to Russia and three other firms it said were involved in the production of the unmanned aerial vehicles.