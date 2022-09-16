Iran: Anger as woman dies after morality police arrest

Mahsa Amini was detained by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women

A young Iranian woman who fell into a coma after being arrested in Tehran by Iran’s notorious morality police died on Friday, state media and her family said, with activists urging those responsible for her "suspicious" death to be brought to justice.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital when she was detained on Tuesday by the police unit responsible for enforcing the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women, which includes the compulsory wearing of the headscarf in public.

"Unfortunately, she died and her body was transferred to the medical examiner's office," Iranian state television reported.

Iranian rights activists recently urged women to publicly remove their veils, a gesture that would risk their arrest as the country's hardline rulers crack down harder on "immoral behavior.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570825459050618880 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Persian-language media, including the Iran Wire website and the Shargh newspaper, quoted her family as saying that the previously healthy Amini was rushed to hospital in a coma a few hours after her arrest and died.

It is not yet clear what happened between her arrival at the police station and her departure to the hospital. The 1500tavsir channel which monitors violations in Iran said she suffered a blow to the head.

Images posted on social media showed crowds gathering outside the hospital where she was being treated and police seeking to disperse the dozens who gathered. People were also shown angrily shouting anti-regime slogans later in the evening in Tehran.