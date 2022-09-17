Iranians protest regime after killing of woman by morality police

Iranians chant anti-regime slogans in gatherings throughout Tehran

Images posted on social media early on Saturday showed angry crowds chanting anti-regime slogans outside the Tehran hospital where a young woman who sustained fatal wounds at the hands of Iran's notorious morality police was being treated.

Police were trying to disperse the protesters, which sprang up elsewhere in the capital of Tehran.

Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital when she was detained on Tuesday by the police unit responsible for enforcing the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Amini’s family were told during her arrest that she would be released after a “re-education session”; later police earlier said she suffered a heart attack after being taken to the station to be "convinced and educated." Her relatives denied she suffered any heart condition.

The news comes weeks after Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a crackdown on women’s rights, including stricter enforcement of the country’s Islamic dress code, which requires all women to don the hijab head-covering.

Iranian authorities blamed protests against the measure on Western meddling and propaganda.

The White House called the manner of Amini's death "unforgivable."

"We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran’s morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses," President Joe Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, tweeted.

Among social media comments in Iran, outspoken reformist politician Mahmoud Sadeghi, a former lawmaker, called on Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to speak out about the case.