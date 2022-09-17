Iran's Khamenei appears publicly despite reported ill health

Rumors about the elderly leader's health are persistent

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public on Saturday, in defiance of reports that he was suffering ill health and was bed-ridden.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571044564575883264 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Khamenei's press office released photos of the 83-year-old leader at the Arbaeen ceremony, a key Shia festival marking the end of an annual 40-day mourning period after the holy day of Ashura, which commemorates the seventh century killing of the Prophet Mohammed's grandson, Imam Hussein ibn Ali.

The leader remained seated for the majority of the ceremony but stood up to wave at worshippers.

On Friday, US media reported that Khamenei canceled all public appearances and was on bed rest, under the supervision of a team of doctors.

One of the sources said the Iranian Ayatollah underwent surgery at a clinic set up in his home and office complex and is currently being monitored around the clock by doctors, adding that his condition was critical last week but has since improved.

Khamenei reportedly had surgery sometime last week for bowel obstruction after suffering extreme stomach pains and high fever.