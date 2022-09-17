Over 21 million Shiites mark Arbaeen in Iraq's Karbala

'For Iraqi Shiites, it's very much an expression of their freedom after years of dictatorship'

Dressed in black, over 21 million pilgrims – swelled by a record influx of Iranians – converged on the Iraqi shrine city of Karbala to mark the annual Shiite festival Arbaeen.

Arbaeen marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for the 7th-century killing of Imam Hussein by the forces of the Caliph Yazid – a formative event in Shiite Islam. Men and women from across Iraq and beyond travel to Karbala, where Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas are buried, for one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

After two years marked by the Covid pandemic and border restrictions, 21.2 million pilgrims flocked to the city in central Iraq this week, said the organization that manages Abbas' mausoleum.

Among them were five million foreigners, including a record of more than three million from Shiite-majority neighboring Iran, according to authorities in the two countries.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570867957265485826 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On the esplanade linking the mausoleums of Hussein and Abbas, worshippers recited prayers on Saturday.

Groups of men beat their chests to the rhythm of religious chants and the din of loudspeakers, some of them slowly making their way around the two mausoleums.

The pilgrims waved black flags and banners bearing the image of Imam Hussein.

AP Photo/Anmar Khalil Shiite pilgrims arrive in the city of Karbala, Iraq, to mark the holiday of Arbaeen, on September 14, 2022.

Since the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein during the US-led invasion in 2003, participation in Arbaeen has been steadily increasing.

"Arbaeen means different things to different people," said Alex Shams, a doctoral student at the University of Chicago who specializes in Shiite politics.

"For Iraqi Shiites, it's very much an expression of their freedom after years of dictatorship, and also pride in their Shiite identity."