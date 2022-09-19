Iran to open UN fight to free assets frozen in US

Tehran said the freezing of the funds breached the 1955 Treaty of Amity with the United States

Iran opens its legal battle before the UN's top court Monday to unfreeze billions of dollars in US assets, which Washington says must go to victims of terrorist attacks blamed on Tehran.

The case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) comes as hopes fade of reviving a landmark deal - which former US president Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018 - that sought to tame Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Tehran took Washington to the Hague-based ICJ in 2016 after the US Supreme Court ordered some $2 billion in Iranian assets to be frozen, ordering the cash to go to survivors and relatives of attacks blamed on the Islamic republic. These included the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Beirut which killed 299 people including 241 US soldiers, and the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia which left 19 dead.

Iran, however, said the freezing of the funds breached the 1955 Treaty of Amity with the United States, an agreement signed before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution severed relations between the countries.

In turn Washington had unsuccessfully tried to disqualify the lawsuit by arguing that Iran's "unclean hands" - a reference to Tehran's suspected backing of terrorist groups - should disqualify its lawsuit to recover the $2 billion of assets. The US announced in October 2018 that it was pulling out of the Treaty of Amity after the ICJ in a separate case ordered Washington to lift nuclear-related sanctions on humanitarian goods for Iran.