Iranian President Raisi questions Holocaust, calls for ‘research’

Raisi claimed there were ‘some signs’ the Holocaust happened

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi casted doubt on the Holocaust in an interview on Monday saying it should be “investigated by researchers.”

Answering whether he believed that six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, Raisi told American journalist Lesley Stahl during a “60 Minutes” interview that it required research.

"Historical events should be investigated by researchers and historians. There are some signs that it happened. If so, they should allow it to be investigated and researched,” Raisi said.

Speaking about Israel’s right to exist, he accused the US of “supporting this false regime there to take root and to be established there.” The Iranian leader also condemned Arab states that recognized Israel and established official relations with the country.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid reacted to Raisi's comments on Twitter with several pictures of the crimes committed during the Holocaust.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan also expressed his shock over Raisi's remarks on Twitter, calling on the United Nations to “deny that denier a world stage to spread antisemitism and hatred.”

Earlier in August, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas made controversial comments about the Holocaust during his visit to Germany. In response to the question about his party’s responsibility for the Munich attack on Israeli athletes during the 1972 Olympics, Abbas claimed that Israel committed “50 Holocausts” to the Palestinian people, sparking international backlash.