US, Taliban exchange prisoners

'After long negotiations, US citizen Mark Frerichs was handed over to an American delegation'

American engineer and navy veteran Mark Frerichs was released by the Taliban on Monday in exchange for the US freeing a senior Taliban member, according to the group's acting foreign minister.

Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a press conference in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul that the prisoner swap was carried out at Kabul Airport on Monday morning. In return for Frerichs, the Taliban received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for heroin smuggling and had served 17 years in a US jail.

Frerichs was working as a civil engineer on construction projects in Afghanistan when he was "taken hostage" in 2020, according to Washington.

"After long negotiations, US citizen Mark Frerichs was handed over to an American delegation and that delegation handed over (Bashar Noorzai) to us today at Kabul airport," Muttaqi said.

The US State Department had previously described the veteran's release as one of the government's "core, non-negotiable priorities."

Noorzai, a warlord and Taliban associate, held no official position, but "provided strong support including weapons" for the Taliban in the 1990s, government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

His return to Kabul was celebrated with a hero's fanfare with photographs showing he was greeted by masked Taliban fighters bearing floral garlands.